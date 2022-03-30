Capital One Financial Comments on Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.02 EPS.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $56.79 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 43.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 38,376 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 120,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 135,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 246,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,285,000 after buying an additional 14,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
