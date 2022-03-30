Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Raised to C$215.00 at Scotiabank

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$195.00 to C$215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CGJTF. TD Securities raised their target price on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

CGJTF stock traded up $17.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.12. 53 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.07. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $112.98 and a 1-year high of $180.00.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

