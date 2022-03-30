CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CARG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

CARG opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,201.50, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.50.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $139,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $75,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,143. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CarGurus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,312,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,940,000 after purchasing an additional 115,026 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CarGurus by 31.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,215,000 after purchasing an additional 153,236 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,975 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

