Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 621.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $201.15 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.66.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

