CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 121.50% and a negative return on equity of 39.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.42.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 531,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 298,955 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 930.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 197,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 196,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 62,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 50,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.