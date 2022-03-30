Castle (CSTL) Price Tops $0.0125

Castle (CSTL) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, Castle has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Castle has a total market cap of $279,538.73 and approximately $120.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005435 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001000 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00025096 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.14 or 0.00761345 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.