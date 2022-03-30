Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ CTRM opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Castor Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $170.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $60.01 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Castor Maritime by 441.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,549,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Castor Maritime by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 462,439 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Castor Maritime by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 60,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Castor Maritime during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Castor Maritime by 83.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares during the period. 6.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castor Maritime Company Profile (Get Rating)

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.