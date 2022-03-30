Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ CTRM opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Castor Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $170.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87.
Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $60.01 million for the quarter.
Castor Maritime Company Profile (Get Rating)
Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.
