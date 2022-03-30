Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Gap Down to $8.31

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.31, but opened at $7.93. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 10,511 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CPRX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.26 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

