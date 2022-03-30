Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Gap Down to $8.31

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.31, but opened at $7.93. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 10,511 shares trading hands.
Several research firms recently commented on CPRX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.26 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
