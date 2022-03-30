Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 8.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.56. The company had a trading volume of 24,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,757. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.22.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

