Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $5.20 on Friday. Celsion has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $30.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celsion by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsion by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsion by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 31,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsion by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 54,785 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

