Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ CETX opened at $0.65 on Monday. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cemtrex by 132.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cemtrex by 703.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cemtrex by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,834 shares in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

