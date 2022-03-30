Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.19

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 79819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 2.78.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,056,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 81,060 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth about $425,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth about $15,489,000. 46.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

