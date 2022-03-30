Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.97. Cerner posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on CERN. lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Cerner stock opened at $93.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.13. Cerner has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 35.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cerner by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,314,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cerner by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,306,000 after buying an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Cerner by 34.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,275,000 after buying an additional 195,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

