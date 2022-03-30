Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTLS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Chart Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $174.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.35 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.84.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.13.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

