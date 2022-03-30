Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.91% and a negative net margin of 21,145.52%.

NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CKPT shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 37,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $93,028.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $835,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 814.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 205,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $704,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 118,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,694 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

