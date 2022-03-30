ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 57.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $53.58.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 408.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.