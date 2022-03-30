Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $28,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $1,891,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,107,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 161,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,033,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB stock opened at $215.84 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.55 and a 200-day moving average of $193.58.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Argus increased their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.47.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.