Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $1,891,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 161,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB opened at $215.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.55 and its 200-day moving average is $193.58. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.47.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.