Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Gap Down to $87.69

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $87.69, but opened at $84.86. Cirrus Logic shares last traded at $86.79, with a volume of 3,606 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $548.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,487 in the last three months. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

