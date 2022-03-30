Citigroup Raises Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target to $52.00

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s current price.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

