Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citizens Financial have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all four trailing quarters. Recently, Citizens Financial launched a new overdraft-free checking account to protect the users from overdraft and avoid overspending their money. The company also received regulatory approvals required from Fed for the acquisition of Investors Bancorp and expects to close it by mid-April of 2022. Solid loan and deposit balances are likely to aid the company’s financials. However, rising costs and concentrated portfolio are major headwinds for the company. Though the Fed has increased interest rates and signaled more hikes this year, the overall low interest rate environment is likely to continue to strain the bank’s margins.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CFG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.31.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

