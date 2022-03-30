Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CLFD. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.09. The stock had a trading volume of 148,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,643. The firm has a market cap of $909.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.16. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average of $61.21.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $123,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 375.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 87,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clearfield by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

