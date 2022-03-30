Close Asset Management Ltd Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,751,482. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $215.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

