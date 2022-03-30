Close Asset Management Ltd Has $566,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 37.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $290.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $295.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.51 and its 200 day moving average is $252.73.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,386 shares of company stock valued at $188,496,164 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

