Close Asset Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Kirby were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 42,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Kirby by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kirby by 3,624.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 328,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after buying an additional 319,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Kirby stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,929. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.15.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

In related news, Director J H. Pyne sold 19,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $1,287,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $39,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,495 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

