Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 22,984 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 22,984 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 25,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 849,056 shares of company stock worth $234,090,142. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.10.

Shares of NVDA traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.56. 48,898,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,846,416. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $719.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $127.00 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.