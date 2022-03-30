CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Up 66.2% in March

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the February 28th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of CLPHY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 62,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,637. CLP has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get CLP alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1449 per share. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Several brokerages have commented on CLPHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CLP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. DBS Vickers lowered shares of CLP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

CLP Company Profile (Get Rating)

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.