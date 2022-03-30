CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) PT Raised to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNHI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,847,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,123,000 after buying an additional 46,954 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,660,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 185,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

