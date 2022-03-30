Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

CODX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ CODX opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of -2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $11.82.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 37.45% and a return on equity of 36.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 68.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 754,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 307,058 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 548,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 31.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 79,289 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 296,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

