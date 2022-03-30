Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) versus Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Codex DNA and Akoya Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A Akoya Biosciences -78.18% -47.57% -24.62%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Codex DNA and Akoya Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codex DNA 0 0 3 0 3.00 Akoya Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Codex DNA presently has a consensus price target of $15.86, suggesting a potential upside of 233.12%. Akoya Biosciences has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.21%. Given Codex DNA’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Codex DNA is more favorable than Akoya Biosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.5% of Codex DNA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Codex DNA and Akoya Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codex DNA $11.04 million 12.64 -$38.96 million N/A N/A Akoya Biosciences $54.92 million 7.74 -$42.94 million ($4.52) -2.51

Codex DNA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akoya Biosciences.

Summary

Codex DNA beats Akoya Biosciences on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codex DNA (Get Rating)

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries. The company also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Akoya Biosciences (Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

