Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $23.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $211.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $45,362.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,060 shares of company stock worth $88,618. 4.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 55,630 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $3,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

