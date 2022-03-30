Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.20. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 5,387 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 2.65%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.79% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.