Coinsbit Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8,716.00 (CNB)

Coinsbit Token (CNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, Coinsbit Token has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Coinsbit Token has a total market cap of $469,393.26 and $8,716.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinsbit Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00036440 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00108875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Coinsbit Token Profile

Coinsbit Token (CNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. The official website for Coinsbit Token is coinsbit.io . Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

Coinsbit Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsbit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinsbit Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinsbit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

