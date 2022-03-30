Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLEGF opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. Coles Group has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Coles Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coles Group Ltd. engages in the operation of supermarkets and retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express. The Supermarkets segment provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise retailing. The Liquor segment provides liquor retailing, including online delivery services.

