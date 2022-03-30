Colliers Securities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of inTEST in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for inTEST’s FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

Several other research firms have also commented on INTT. TheStreet lowered inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

inTEST stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of inTEST by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 671,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after buying an additional 31,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in inTEST by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in inTEST by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in inTEST by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 68,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in inTEST by 173.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

