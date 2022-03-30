Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CBAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Bankcorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $330.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08.

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.44%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Frederick Dwozan acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,560 shares of company stock worth $306,359. 10.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,316,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 434,874 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,097,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,960,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,389,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,272,000. Institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

