Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 19,084 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.7% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Comcast by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Comcast by 60.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,373,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $47.78. 20,399,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,194,541. The stock has a market cap of $216.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

