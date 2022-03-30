Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Short Interest Down 43.5% in March

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,500 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the February 28th total of 1,409,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 318.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBAUF opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.85. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a fifty-two week low of $64.69 and a fifty-two week high of $80.18.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

