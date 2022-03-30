Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Trading 2.4% Higher

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Rating) shares were up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.22 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.22 ($0.07). Approximately 10,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 35,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.07).
The company has a market capitalization of £6.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,822.60.
About Comptoir Group (LON:COM)
Further Reading
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Comptoir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comptoir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.