Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Trading 2.4% Higher

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Rating) shares were up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.22 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.22 ($0.07). Approximately 10,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 35,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.07).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,822.60.

About Comptoir Group

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. It operates 23 restaurants and 4 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016. Comptoir Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

