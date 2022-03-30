Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Update

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the February 28th total of 201,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.9 days.

Shares of Computershare stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. Computershare has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

Get Computershare alerts:

About Computershare (Get Rating)

Computershare Ltd. engages in the provision of investor services, plan services, communication services, business services, stakeholder relationship management services and technology services. It operates through following business segments: Issuer Services, Mortgage Services & Property Rental Services, Employee Share Plans & Voucher Services, Business Service, Communication Services & Utilities, and Technology Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Computershare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computershare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.