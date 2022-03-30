Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Update

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the February 28th total of 201,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.9 days.
Shares of Computershare stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. Computershare has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.
