Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 410.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,743,000 after buying an additional 6,336,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,289,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,883,000 after purchasing an additional 334,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Comstock Resources by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,525,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,610,000 after purchasing an additional 852,596 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,202,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Comstock Resources by 24.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,050,000 after purchasing an additional 615,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRK traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. 4,149,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,258. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

