Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of CAG opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

