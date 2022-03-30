Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Concentrix updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $196.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.87. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $137.35 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.82, for a total transaction of $989,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $31,235,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Concentrix by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 447.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 25,024 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

