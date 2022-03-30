Connectome Market Cap Hits $159,516.67 (CNTM)

Connectome (CNTM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $159,516.67 and $2.33 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Connectome has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Connectome Profile

CNTM is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

