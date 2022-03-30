Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,980,000 after acquiring an additional 135,612 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 35.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 31.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.86.

ABC stock opened at $155.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $155.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.01.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,006 shares of company stock worth $19,057,084. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

