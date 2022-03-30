Conning Inc. Decreases Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 12.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

MNST opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average of $87.16.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.