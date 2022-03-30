Conning Inc. Grows Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 144.6% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 117.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.63. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

