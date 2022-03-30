Conning Inc. Has $312,000 Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

RMD opened at $247.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.12 and a 200-day moving average of $253.87. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.09 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $1,375,449.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total value of $386,957.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.