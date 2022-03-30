Conning Inc. Lowers Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 9.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,665,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in CarMax by 24.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $103.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $95.04 and a one year high of $155.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citic Securities began coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.18.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

