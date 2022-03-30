Conning Inc. Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DHR opened at $295.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $211.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.06. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $222.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.60%.
About Danaher (Get Rating)
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
Read More
